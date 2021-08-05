Twitter Launches Updates 'Agency Playbook' to Guide Marketers on Tweet Ads Best Practices

Twitter has published an updated version of its Agency Playbook, which provides a detailed overview of how to create effective Twitter ad campaigns, including new usage insights, revised ad specs, case studies, examples and more.

Twitter launched the first version of its Agency Playbook back in 2019, with this new iteration incorporating the latest Twitter features and stats, to provide further insight into evolving user behaviors.

You can download the 41-page playbook (with email sign-up) here, but in this post, we'll take a look at some of the key elements.

First off, Twitter provides a range of insights into how people are now using the platform, and what they're looking for from brands in the app. Twitter notes that ad engagements, overall, are on the rise, while younger users are also increasingly turning to Twitter to communicate on key issues.

That provides more opportunity - while Twitter also notes that 79% of its users follow brand profiles, underlining the potential for connection and awareness.

The guide provides a range of key best practices, based on these usage stats, including key notes for composing engaging tweets.

Note the advice on hashtags - Twitter has actively been advising brands away from using hashtags too much over the past year, even suggesting that they don't use them at all in many cases. Experimentation will help provide more guidance on this aspect.

Twitter also says that brands need to include relevant CTAs in their messaging, and maintain a consistent tone and voice, while establishing a posting cadence will also help to improve your on-platform presence.

"We recommend 2-3 Tweets per day for organic posts, and 3-5 Tweets per week for paid campaigns for a healthy start."

So you don't have to go crazy with the tweets, but maintaining a regular schedule of updates is another key in building your audience.

The Playbook also includes detailed notes on how to build your tweet campaigns, including overviews of each outreach element.

There's also a heap of notes on key best practices for your tweet ads, which are essential reading for anyone looking to make the most of their efforts.

The Playbook also includes case studies and examples, as well as practice templates, while there's even a calendar of tweet prompts for your planning.

There's a lot packed into the 41 pages here, and if you're serious about Twitter marketing, it is worth downloading the guide and taking a look at the included notes. Even if you're confident that you know all about effective Twitter strategies, there will be a few pointers and details that will help to get you thinking of new angles for your approach.

You can download the updated Twitter Agency Playbook here.