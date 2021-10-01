Twitter Opens Nominations for 'Best of Tweets' Ad Campaign Awards for 2021

Have you run any great campaigns on Twitter in 2021?

If you have, then you could be up for an award, with Twitter once again holding its ‘Best of Tweets’ competition to crown the best brand tweets of the year.

As explained by Twitter:

“Twitter’s Best Of Tweets is our hall of fame, our GOAT, our crowning achievement for the brands that creatively leveraged Twitter this year to launch something new, or to connect to what’s happening like no one else could. And we want to hear from you, does your brand deserve to be crowned a winner?”

The awards will look to celebrate the best tweet campaigns in a range of categories, with last year’s event recognizing campaigns from Gatorade, Uber, Ben & Jerry’s and more.

There’s no physical award or prize, as such, but you do get the additional recognition, and promotion as part of the event.

In order to be eligible for nomination, you’ll need to summarize your campaign into a few sentences, and then provide an explanation as to why it should be crowned as one of the best. Which can be tougher than it sounds, but by looking at the awards from last year, you can likely get some idea as to what Twitter’s award judges are seeking, in terms of impact, reach, etc.

Twitter’s been running its annual campaign awards since 2016, when it actually separated each element into its own specific category.

That could give you some more idea as to the types of campaigns that Twitter’s looking to highlight, though the disruption of 2020 did force a change in approach, and it’s not 100% clear how Twitter will judge the winners this time around.

Still, if you have a campaign that aligns with these elements, it could be worth nominating, even if just to add a ‘Winner – Best Twitter Campaigns 2020’ annotation to your website.

Brands are able to nominate their campaigns here, with nominations closing on October 12th (so best to get moving).