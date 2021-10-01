x
site logo

Twitter Opens Nominations for 'Best of Tweets' Ad Campaign Awards for 2021

Published Oct. 1, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Have you run any great campaigns on Twitter in 2021?

If you have, then you could be up for an award, with Twitter once again holding its ‘Best of Tweets’ competition to crown the best brand tweets of the year.

Best of Tweets 2021

As explained by Twitter:

“Twitter’s Best Of Tweets is our hall of fame, our GOAT, our crowning achievement for the brands that creatively leveraged Twitter this year to launch something new, or to connect to what’s happening like no one else could. And we want to hear from you, does your brand deserve to be crowned a winner?

The awards will look to celebrate the best tweet campaigns in a range of categories, with last year’s event recognizing campaigns from Gatorade, Uber, Ben & Jerry’s and more.

There’s no physical award or prize, as such, but you do get the additional recognition, and promotion as part of the event.  

In order to be eligible for nomination, you’ll need to summarize your campaign into a few sentences, and then provide an explanation as to why it should be crowned as one of the best. Which can be tougher than it sounds, but by looking at the awards from last year, you can likely get some idea as to what Twitter’s award judges are seeking, in terms of impact, reach, etc.

Twitter’s been running its annual campaign awards since 2016, when it actually separated each element into its own specific category.

Best of Tweets

That could give you some more idea as to the types of campaigns that Twitter’s looking to highlight, though the disruption of 2020 did force a change in approach, and it’s not 100% clear how Twitter will judge the winners this time around.

Still, if you have a campaign that aligns with these elements, it could be worth nominating, even if just to add a ‘Winner – Best Twitter Campaigns 2020’ annotation to your website.

Brands are able to nominate their campaigns here, with nominations closing on October 12th (so best to get moving).

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Facebook on September 30, 2021

    Facebook Launches Reels on Facebook to US Users

    Facebook looks to bring more users in on the short-form video movement. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 29, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Hype Partners Launches 8 Week Crypto Marketing Course for Digital Marketers
    Press Release from Hype Academy

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Facebook on September 30, 2021

    Facebook Launches Reels on Facebook to US Users

    Facebook looks to bring more users in on the short-form video movement. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 29, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • 32 Social Media Video Marketing Stats You Need to Know in 2022 [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Oct. 01, 2021
  • YouTube Launches Improved Viewer Retention Insights to Help Guide Your Content Approach
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 01, 2021
  • Twitter Opens Nominations for 'Best of Tweets' Ad Campaign Awards for 2021
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 01, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.