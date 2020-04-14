Twitter Provides Effective Poll Tips in Its Latest 'Good Copy, Bad Copy' Update

Twitter's Global Creative Lead Joe Wadlington is back with another 'Good Copy, Bad Copy' Twitter tips video, this time looking at Twitter polls, and how to make best use of the option to improve your strategic approach.

We're back with more of our top tips: pic.twitter.com/rp6Ja2g3D5 — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 13, 2020

As explained by Wadlington, an important element to remember when creating polls is not to focus too much on engagement over utility.

In the example provided, the original poll includes a more light-hearted, engaging option - 'Cat videos' - which makes sense as an engagement device, and a means to keep things light when seeking audience insight. But it's also not very helpful. I mean, if everyone in your audience said that they want more cat videos, you could, of course, accommodate that, but you're likely not going to get the promotional value you're looking for out of your Twitter efforts as a result.

Unless you can incorporate cats into your promotions. Maybe you can make your regular promo videos with cats thrown in (not literally)?

Conceptual feline ideas aside, Wadlington's main point is that you need to consider what insight each question on your poll is actually going to provide, and what you really need to ask to clarify in order to your strategy. In the updated version of this poll, Wadlington has switched the response options into more actionable elements - instead of 'Blog posts' we have 'Product how to's', instead of 'Videos' we have 'Twitter trends'. These are specific topics that you can then build around, as opposed to formats which won't be as helpful to your strategy.

Wadlington has also updated the question copy to make it more reader-focused, as opposed to highlighting the value that your brand will get out of such. By putting the emphasis back on your audience, you're inviting engagement and participation - remember, it's not about you, it's about what value you can provide to your audience.

These may seem like relatively basic points when highlighted, but you'd be amazed at how many businesses fail to fully utilize the value of polls like this, then go on to view polls as being less effective as a result. The tools available are only as valuable as you're able to make them, and polls can be a great way to solicit valuable feedback - if you're able to make the question more audience-centric, inviting engagement, and provide options that will help to maximize strategic benefit.

Some more good points to consider from Twitter's latest business advice initiative.