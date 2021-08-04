x
site logo

Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Gaming Discussion on the Platform [Infographic]

Published Aug. 4, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Amid the global lockdowns over the past year and half, gaming, unsurprisingly, has seen a big boost in popularity, providing alternative forms of both in-home entertainment and social connection while distant.

But even before 2020, gaming had already become a key part of online culture. Indeed, the majority of YouTube's most popular channels have at least some connection to gaming culture, and with younger audiences now having grown up engrossed in gaming as a social outlet, that influence is only rising over time.

Which is why all marketers need to be aware of the key trends and shifts in the gaming world.

The same is also true on Twitter, which has seen a steady increase in gaming-related tweets. In 2020, there were more than 2 billion tweets about gaming, which again points to the popularity of the genre - and that also presents opportunities for brand tie-ins, influencer outreach, and other potential promotional connections linked into this sector.

Providing more insight, this week, Twitter has shared some new data on the evolving gaming discussion on the platform, including key elements of growth and related interests of gamers.

Worth noting in your planning - we've integrated Twitter's new findings into the below infographic.

Twitter Gaming trends

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Instagram

    Instagram Adds New Examples of Top Brand Creative to its Professional Dashboard Element

    The examples will help inspire your own creative thinking around Instagram content.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 03, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality ...
    Press Release from
    TINT
    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Instagram

    Instagram Adds New Examples of Top Brand Creative to its Professional Dashboard Element

    The examples will help inspire your own creative thinking around Instagram content.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 03, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Gaming Discussion on the Platform [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 04, 2021
  • YouTube Tests New Insights Around 'Evergreen' Videos in Studio Analytics
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 04, 2021
  • Instagram Provides New Overview of How its Reels Algorithm Works
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 04, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.