Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Gaming Discussion on the Platform [Infographic]

Amid the global lockdowns over the past year and half, gaming, unsurprisingly, has seen a big boost in popularity, providing alternative forms of both in-home entertainment and social connection while distant.

But even before 2020, gaming had already become a key part of online culture. Indeed, the majority of YouTube's most popular channels have at least some connection to gaming culture, and with younger audiences now having grown up engrossed in gaming as a social outlet, that influence is only rising over time.

Which is why all marketers need to be aware of the key trends and shifts in the gaming world.

The same is also true on Twitter, which has seen a steady increase in gaming-related tweets. In 2020, there were more than 2 billion tweets about gaming, which again points to the popularity of the genre - and that also presents opportunities for brand tie-ins, influencer outreach, and other potential promotional connections linked into this sector.

Providing more insight, this week, Twitter has shared some new data on the evolving gaming discussion on the platform, including key elements of growth and related interests of gamers.

Worth noting in your planning - we've integrated Twitter's new findings into the below infographic.