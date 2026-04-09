WhatsApp partners with Arsenal Football Club

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WhatsApp announced a new partnership with Arsenal Football Club that aims to bring Arsenal fans closer to the team via WhatsApp’s group chat functionality.

The partnership will kick off with the exclusive launch of a documentary on AFC called “It’s Official,” which will be premiering on Arsenal, WhatsApp, and Facebook’s owned channels across YouTube, Instagram and in-app.

As explained by AFC: “The film captures the moments that define being an Arsenal supporter — from the anticipation before kick-off to the conversations, celebrations and shared experiences that continue beyond the final whistle across WhatsApp and Facebook’s global communities of Gooners.”

In addition to new content, AFC fans will also be able to access unique digital experiences on WhatsApp, along with exclusive opportunities “to get even closer to the team they love through the official WhatsApp Channel and Facebook’s official page,” AFC said.

The deal also includes upcoming activations at London’s Emirates stadium and opportunities to attend future matches.

WhatsApp has been looking to make group chats a bigger element in the app by adding new functionality such as group message history to make it easier to join and engage with community discussions.

This new partnership will help to solidify WhatsApp as a key connection platform for Arsenal’s millions of fans, while also providing more opportunity for Meta to tap into the app’s ubiquity.

That could also lead to new monetization opportunities based on rising sports engagement in the app. Boosting official sports fan groups could bring a more engaged, active audience to the platform, which could eventually make it a bigger focus for related brands looking to reach these users where they’re at.

As such, users can expect to see WhatsApp announce more sports partnerships in future as the platform works to underline its connective value and drive more engagement.