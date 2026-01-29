 Skip to main content
X Announces Partnership with WBD for Winter Olympics

Published Jan. 29, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

X has announced a new partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) for coverage of the upcoming Winter Olympics, with the deal enabling X to share exclusive Winter Olympics content with audiences in Europe and the U.K.

That’ll also provide more opportunities for marketing tie-ins and promotions, as X looks to capitalize on the popularity of sports in the app.

As explained by WBD:

The collaboration fuses X’s unrivaled real-time sports conversations with Eurosport (Europe) and TNT Sports’ (UK and Ireland) premium broadcast coverage of Milano Cortina 2026, delivering X users a front row seat to all the action from the Games. X is where live sports discussions ignite and peak in real-time, supercharged by WBD’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympics with its platforms - including HBO Max (Europe) and discovery+ (UK) - being the only places to stream every event live.”

WBD also says that brands will get access to WBD’s in-game and event clips, via X’s Amplify offering, which will be “prioritized on X’s high-engagement feeds and localised for audiences in 11 markets” across Europe.

That’ll make it easier for marketers to tap into viral moments, while X also notes that discussion of the Olympic events has been on the rise, with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games generating 40% more impressions than the Tokyo games in 2020.

While X’s cultural relevance has shifted of late, it still remains a key home for live sports discussion, with sports being the most talked about topic in the app.

X luxury fashion report

As such, this new partnership could be a valuable consideration, both for X and advertisers, by providing a direct link between X discussion and the Winter Olympics, helping to amplify community engagement around the event.

So if you’re marketing anything winter sports related, it could be worth checking out X’s Winter Olympics offerings, and considering how this aligns with your outreach plans.

Latest in Social Marketing
