X Publishes 2026 Marketing Calendar

Have you started planning your 2026 content schedule yet?

This could help. X has published its latest marketing calendar, an interactive display of key dates and events throughout 2026, which provides guidance as to what’s happening each month.

The guide itself is pretty straightforward, with a basic overview of the key events happening on any given date (though, for some reason, I can’t skip mine back to January-February).

You can check out the overview of global events, which includes all of the major celebrations each month, or you can narrow down your listing to a certain region, or even a type of event.

As explained by X:

“From mega sporting spectacles like the FIFA World Cup and Winter Olympics, to vibrant music festivals and iconic Fashion Weeks around the world – these are the unmissable moments where conversations explode on X. Be ready when the world leans in.”

And despite some of the less popular changes that have been made at the app, X remains a key connector for live events, which could make it a valuable consideration for your event tie-ins and campaigns.

Or this calendar could just be a handy tool to bookmark, in order to cross-check and ensure that you’re tapping into all opportunities as they arise.

I mean, the listings themselves are basic, with no insight into post volume on X, or where each event is popular, etc. (you can get some of this insight by targeting specific events within X’s ad campaign setup). But even so, it does provide an outline of a broad range of things that are happening throughout the year.

Though if you are going to create an X ad, just make sure that you’re up to speed with X’s latest best practices.

This year, X updated its Ad Quality guidelines, as part of a broader effort to prompt more “beautiful” ads in-stream. In line with this, X says that advertisers should minimize distractions within their promotions, in order to maintain focus on the main objective, with specific notes to avoid including additional @ mentions in your copy, while hashtags and multiple emojis are also now banned from X ads for this reason.

So if you’re tapping into an event, keep these updates in mind.

You can check out X’s 2026 marketing calendar here.