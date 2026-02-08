 Skip to main content
YouTube Shares Insights Into NFL Engagement

Published Feb. 8, 2026
It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and if you’re looking to get a better handle on just how significant the event is for the online community, then YouTube’s latest Culture and Trends report is for you.

YouTube’s latest report looks at “the expanding entertainment universe of the NFL,” and digs into NFL engagement on the platform, and some of the key trends that’ll not only define user activity today, but also throughout the offseason and into the next NFL season.

First off, YouTube’s report looks at overall NFL content engagement, and how the league has adapted to online culture and platforms, boosting online fan activity.

YouTube Culture and Trends Report - NFL

As you can see, the NFL sees huge engagement, and YouTube is a key platform for fans to connect with the latest news and highlights.

And Super Bowl LX will be no different, with fans tuning in to engage with the latest clips from the game, the halftime show, etc.

But it’s not just on the day of the big game, or in fact during the season that NFL fans are engaging, with YouTube also reporting that 30% of views last year came in the off-season.

YouTube Culture and Trends Report - NFL

This underlines the resonance of the game on a broader scale, which could be a consideration for marketers looking to tap into NFL-related engagement.

The report also provides stats on fan engagement, and the rise of fan-created content, another key consideration in the broader football story in the app.

YouTube Culture and Trends Report - NFL

The sheer amount of NFL content on YouTube is difficult to comprehend, but the numbers highlight the significance of the sport to the fan community, and how people look to engage with NFL content.

Some interesting stats and notes, which could factor into your planning. Or they may be just good to know, and to inform your friends of during today’s main event.

You can check out YouTube’s Super Bowl Culture and Trends report here.

Filed Under: Social Marketing

