YouTube Provides AI-Powered Data on Content Impact

YouTube’s looking to help brands better understand the broader impact of their YouTube content, with the development of a new “Brand Pulse Report,” which will provide an AI-powered summary of your expanded YouTube performance, mention and impact data.

As you can see in this example, YouTube’s Brand Pulse Report will provide more info into the performance of your channel, and how your paid and organic efforts are contributing.

But it also goes further than that

As explained by YouTube:

“The brand pulse report will use all-new data, powered by Google AI, to provide actionable insights that help you understand the full presence of your brand’s content on YouTube. The report uses first-of-its-kind, multi-modal AI to evaluate your brand presence across YouTube by detecting brand mentions via visuals (brand logos, product shots, etc.) and language (audio, video titles, etc.). So, if a creator uses or mentions your product in passing, we recognize it and capture it.”

So now, you’ll be able to get an expanded view of your brand performance across the app, including untagged mentions and appearances in other clips.

How accurate that is, and how good the system does at detecting such, will likely vary. But with visual recognition processes advancing, it could be a valuable update to your content tracking, which will help you get a better sense of your broader content impact.

The report also includes data on your total unique viewers, share of watch time and historical content performance.

It’ll also show you how your paid promotion efforts drive organic views, which YouTube says is an underrated element:

The additional data notes could provide significant assistance in your planning, and mapping out a more effective YouTube content strategy.

But it’s not available to everyone just yet.

YouTube says that its Brand Pulse Report is currently only available to select advertisers, with further expansion planned “in the coming months.”