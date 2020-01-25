x
13 Tips for a Spectacular Snapchat Strategy [Infographic]

Jan. 25, 2020

Have you considered using Snapchat as a tool to market your business? Want to know the basics to get your Snapchat marketing campaign off the ground?

The team from E-intelligence share their Snapchat tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Snap content often
  • Say no to reuse
  • Invest in a sponsored lens
  • The story arc
  • Geofilters on demand
  • Voice filter
  • Email signature
  • Exclusive access
  • Swipe up
  • Interact with the audience
  • Post contests
  • Show and tell
  • Influencers

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

(NOTE: Snapchat currently has 210 million daily active users, not the 190 million listed here)

Snapchat tips infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

