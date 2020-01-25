13 Tips for a Spectacular Snapchat Strategy [Infographic]

Have you considered using Snapchat as a tool to market your business? Want to know the basics to get your Snapchat marketing campaign off the ground?
The team from E-intelligence share their Snapchat tips for success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Snap content often
- Say no to reuse
- Invest in a sponsored lens
- The story arc
- Geofilters on demand
- Voice filter
- Email signature
- Exclusive access
- Swipe up
- Interact with the audience
- Post contests
- Show and tell
- Influencers
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
(NOTE: Snapchat currently has 210 million daily active users, not the 190 million listed here)
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.