30 Days of Content Prompts [Infographic]

Published July 4, 2022
Are you looking for ways to liven up your business’ social media feed? Want to share a good mix of content to help you stand out from the crowd, and better engage your target audience?

The below infographic from Sonrisa Studio will help.

Here, the Sonrisa team has outlined 30 content prompts, one for each day of the average month, which could help to get you out of a content slump, or provide you with another spark to get the ideas flowing.

Each of these prompts can also help spark ongoing conversation, which is key to maximizing algorithmic performance.

Worth keeping on file as a reference.

30 Content Prompts

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

