LinkedIn Adds New Visual Display Elements on User Profiles, Scheduling Tools for Newsletters

LinkedIn is looking to make user profiles more visually appealing, which will no doubt be music to the ears of the many critics of LinkedIn’s format, which hasn’t changed much over the years.

Now, you’ll have more ways to integrate visual elements into your profile presentation, with your Activity section now displaying images, videos and articles in a more aesthetic display.

As you can see in these examples, now, profile visitors will be able to view specific elements of your activity, with each shown in a more visually engaging format.

As per LinkedIn:

“Whether it’s images, videos, newsletters or documents, you get to choose the content type your Activity section shows first. This new experience will be available to all members in the next few weeks and we hope that as a result your network will quickly find and engage with your content, leading to more professional connections and opportunities.”

That could prompt many people to update their LinkedIn profile, and ensure that they’re putting their best foot forward, while you might also want to consider uploading video content to fill out this element, and maximize interest.

It’s a good update, which better aligns with the broader shift towards visual elements across social platforms, and while it may require a little more effort, it could be a great way to make your LinkedIn profile stand out.

On another front, LinkedIn’s also adding the capacity to schedule newsletters in the app.

“We heard you loud and clear - you wanted the ability to schedule content on LinkedIn - and we’re happy to share it’s now possible. Last year, we introduced the option to schedule posts, and now we’re extending that feature to your newsletters and articles as well. This means you can plan your content in advance and share it at the best times to reach your audience.”

Newsletters have seen big growth on LinkedIn, with the platform recently reporting that newsletter creation in the app was up 10X year-over-year in 2022.

Now, you’ll have more ways to manage your LinkedIn newsletter send, while the capacity to schedule articles will also enable you to post your content at optimal engagement times for your audience.

In addition to this, LinkedIn also recently added SEO titles for newsletters and articles, and improved subscription options to streamline newsletter sign-ups.

These are some handy updates, which will provide more ways to maximize your LinkedIn presence, and build your audience in the app.

But the profile update is the big one, and it may be high time to refresh your LinkedIn profile to better align with these new options.