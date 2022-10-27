TikTok Publishes New Holiday Marketing Guide to Assist in Your Planning

Is TikTok part of your holiday marketing plan?

This will help - today, TikTok has launched a new, 17-page holiday marketing guide, which provides an overview of key engagement stats around seasonal events, insights into when critical engagement points occur within each relevant period, checklists for planning, explainers on TikTok’s various ad options, and more.

You can download TikTok’s full 2022 Holiday Guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, TikTok provides some insights into user engagement trends around the holidays, and how they’re planning to celebrate.

As you can see, according to TikTok’s data, there are significant opportunities to reach people around key holiday events and activities, which could make it an important consideration for your approach.

TikTok’s also included a listing of key dates to keep in mind:

As well as planning notes for your campaigns:

There’s also an overview of TikTok’s various ad options, and how to make best use of each:

Along with how and when you should look to use each in your process:

There’s also a range of notes on key planning tips and approaches, as well as this overview of key ad optimization tips:

TikTok’s also included guidance on how to use its holiday templates, which could be another way to align your campaigns with the key themes.

It’s a handy overview, which could help to get you thinking about how you should approach your TikTok marketing efforts, and optimize for each specific event.

It’s worth a look either way - you can download TikTok’s full 2022 Holiday Guide here