 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Publishes New Holiday Marketing Guide to Assist in Your Planning

Published Oct. 27, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Is TikTok part of your holiday marketing plan?

This will help - today, TikTok has launched a new, 17-page holiday marketing guide, which provides an overview of key engagement stats around seasonal events, insights into when critical engagement points occur within each relevant period, checklists for planning, explainers on TikTok’s various ad options, and more.

You can download TikTok’s full 2022 Holiday Guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, TikTok provides some insights into user engagement trends around the holidays, and how they’re planning to celebrate.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2022

As you can see, according to TikTok’s data, there are significant opportunities to reach people around key holiday events and activities, which could make it an important consideration for your approach.

TikTok’s also included a listing of key dates to keep in mind:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2022

As well as planning notes for your campaigns:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2022

There’s also an overview of TikTok’s various ad options, and how to make best use of each:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2022

Along with how and when you should look to use each in your process:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2022

There’s also a range of notes on key planning tips and approaches, as well as this overview of key ad optimization tips:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2022

TikTok’s also included guidance on how to use its holiday templates, which could be another way to align your campaigns with the key themes.

It’s a handy overview, which could help to get you thinking about how you should approach your TikTok marketing efforts, and optimize for each specific event.

It’s worth a look either way - you can download TikTok’s full 2022 Holiday Guide here

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
CreatorCart Releases First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel
From CreatorCart
October 25, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell