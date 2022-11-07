TikTok Provides New Overview of its Safety and Privacy Tools for Teens and Parents [Infographic]

TikTok is the most popular social app among teens at the moment, and with that, there also comes a level of concern around the content that teens are seeing in the app, and what TikTok's algorithms are throwing their way to keep them hooked to the platform.

TikTok has faced significant criticism on this front, and has even been banned in some regions for exposing youngsters to provocative, indecent content, while there are also concerns around predators in the app, which could further put kids at risk.

To help with this, and as part of Brand Safety Summit, which was held in New York recently, TikTok has published a new overview of its various safety tools, to provide parents with more insight into how to keep their kids safe in the app, and to manage the time they spend scrolling.

It’s a handy overview, worth saving for any parents.