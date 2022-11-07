 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Provides New Overview of its Safety and Privacy Tools for Teens and Parents [Infographic]

Published Nov. 7, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok is the most popular social app among teens at the moment, and with that, there also comes a level of concern around the content that teens are seeing in the app, and what TikTok's algorithms are throwing their way to keep them hooked to the platform.

TikTok has faced significant criticism on this front, and has even been banned in some regions for exposing youngsters to provocative, indecent content, while there are also concerns around predators in the app, which could further put kids at risk.

To help with this, and as part of Brand Safety Summit, which was held in New York recently, TikTok has published a new overview of its various safety tools, to provide parents with more insight into how to keep their kids safe in the app, and to manage the time they spend scrolling.

It’s a handy overview, worth saving for any parents.

TikTok Parents Guide
Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Despite Recession Concerns, Travel Demand Remains High, Reports GWI
From GWI
November 03, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
CreatorCart Releases First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel
From CreatorCart
October 25, 2022
Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell