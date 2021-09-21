x
site logo

Facebook Announces New Portal Devices, Continuing its Evolving Hardware Push

Published Sept. 21, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Facebook has today announced two new Portal video-calling devices, adding to its expanding hardware catalog, while it’s also adding a new Portal for Business option, which is aimed at helping SMBs leverage video calling for enhanced collaboration and efficiency.

First off on the new devices – seeking to capitalize on the rising interest in remote work, which has already fueled increased take-up of its Portal smart home tools, Facebook is now launching its next-gen Portal+, which includes a 14-inch, tilting display, and Portal Go, a 10-inch, portable video calling device.

Portal Go

The Portal Go is the biggest shift. Essentially an iPad-sized video screen (though chunkier), which is connected to your Facebook contacts for video calls, the Portal Go will provide expanded use capacity for the tool, which could be popular in varying application.

As explained by Facebook:

Portal Go brings the best of Portal smart video calling to a new, portable form factor. It’s designed to let conversations move from room to room, with an integrated handle and long-lasting battery. Portal Go includes a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view for immersive video calls. And it doubles as a portable speaker with room-filling sound to listen to your favorite music throughout your home.

Portal Go

In some ways, the Portal Go could be limited by the popularity of the iPad, with much of the market that you would assume might be interested in the device already having a similar option, but it could serve a distinct purpose in facilitating more direct connection with family and friends, which has been a much bigger focus over the past year and a half.

It might also be a good companion device for those working from home, with Facebook’s auto-adjusting camera features helping to facilitate better quality video calls, and with the capacity to take the device anywhere, that could provide new opportunities for your video meetings – or at the least, enable you to change up your background without that ghostly blur of artificial overlays.

The Portal+ meanwhile is more specifically focused on professional use.

Our new 14-inch Portal+ features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. Its stereo speakers deliver high-fidelity sound for crystal-clear audio. With the rise of remote and hybrid work models, Portal+ makes a perfect dedicated screen for work calls, freeing up your computer to take notes, view a presentation, or multitask. Thanks to the large screen, you can see up to 25 people in gallery mode on a Zoom call at one time. It’s also great for connecting with family and friends when the work day is over.”

Facebook Portal+

The WFH shift, which looks set to become a permanent change for many, could spark a rise in demand for improved video-calling devices, and the Portal+ aligns with this, while Facebook is also adding support for Microsoft Teams to all its Portal devices to further align with this use case.

In addition to this, Facebook is also launching Portal for Business, a new service aimed at SMBs, which is designed to help small operators get the most out of Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools.

“With Portal for Business, SMBs will be able to create and manage Facebook Work Accounts for their teams. This is a new account type on Portal and will be available for many Facebook work products over the coming year.”

First announced last week, Facebook’s Work Accounts will let business users log in and operate Business Manager without requiring a personal account. Businesses will also be able to manage these accounts on behalf of their employees, providing more separation between professional and personal use.

Which could also see some users deactivate their personal accounts, if they don’t need them for work anymore – though given its ubiquity, Facebook’s betting that won’t be a large-scale movement.

Portal for Business will also include a device manager element, which will enable company admins to manage devices that have been set up by employees with access to Portal for Business. 

While social media remains its clear key focus, Facebook is increasingly moving into hardware as well, with the development of VR headsets, AR glasses, and video calling devices among the company’s growing slate of consumer products.

That’s helped expand its opportunities, with Facebook reporting significant growth in its ‘Other’ revenue category (i.e. everything not in its apps) over the past year.

Facebook Q2 2021 - Other revenue chart

A big element in this has been the pandemic, and the shift towards remote connection, and people seeking alternate forms of entertainment. But really, the pandemic only accelerated trends that already existed, and were already on a steady rise before we were forced to adapt.

Increased connectivity facilitates more working options, which will reduce travel costs and pollution, while limiting congestion, and stabilizing property prices in prime locations, etc. That could also improve quality of life, with the compounding benefits of more flexible work arrangements pointing to a wide range of logical shifts. The evolutions of VR was also already coming, and now, Facebook is well-positioned to lead that charge as well, while its Ray Ban Stories collaboration is another element that builds on Facebook’s physical product stream, and expands its capacity for future, similar tools.

Make no mistake, this is a critical area for the company. And while it may feel subsidiary, and a sideline interest for Zuck and Co., the potential is there for Facebook to become a much bigger part of everyday life for many people through its hardware streams.

Maybe you don’t see it yet, maybe you won’t see everyone wearing camera-equipped Ray Bans, or Portal devices alongside the toaster in every home, while definitely, some of the broader privacy concerns tied back to Facebook will limit take-up to some degree. But it is building, and as more people buy these devices, others will follow, helping to gather steady gradual momentum for Facebook’s next big push.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack
    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook Tests New 'Community Awards' to Encourage Engagement in Groups
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
  • Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Teach Users Sign Language as Part of International Week of the Deaf
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
  • Facebook Announces New Portal Devices, Continuing its Evolving Hardware Push
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.