Facebook Provides New Tips on Branded Content and Stories Ads [Infographic]

Facebook has shared some new insights into effective branded content and Stories ads, based on internal data and insight, and notes from Facebook's creative team.

The tips are part of a larger research project conducted by Facebook's Creative Research team, which has been seeking to establish more specific guidelines on what works best in Facebook ad creative right now, with a specific focus on Stories best practices to help marketers tap into this rising element.

Facebook published another video in the series last month, which looked at Stories ads and the use of stickers. This latest set of tips was also published in video form, but we've extrapolated the tips into the below infographic.

Some key notes for those looking to make best use of Facebook's tools in their promotional efforts.