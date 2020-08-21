Facebook Provides New Tips to Help Improve Stories and Video Ads [Infographic]

Facebook has published a new set of tips on how marketers can improve their Stories and video ad content in order to better align with their key objectives.

The tips - the second in a new series from Facebook's Creative team - specifically look at the use of motion, sounds and stickers in branded content, and what the research says is the best way to utilize each element.

And there are some valuable points of note, including:

Stories ads with sound drive better results

Adding stickers to static Stories ads is not effective

Mobile-shot Stories outperform studio-shot ads

Definitely some relevant considerations for your campaigns - Facebook has posted the tips in a video here, but we've expanded them into the below infographic.