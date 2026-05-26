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Google integrates Demand Gen and Display Network

The move allows advertisers to use both options to reach different audiences within one unified environment.

Published May 26, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Google announced an update to its Display Network ad management process that will integrate Display Network ads and Google’s Demand Gen ads. The Display Network ads will now appear on Google’s owned platforms, in order to help expand promotional opportunities.

Google’s Display Network enables advertisers to place their ads across millions of partner websites. Google has previously reported that its Display Network reaches over 90% of global internet users across various devices and platforms, providing huge exposure potential for brands.

Google’s Demand Gen ads enable placements across YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Discover and Gmail.

And now, the two options will be integrated into a broader Demand Gen management process.

As explained by Google: “To help advertisers keep pace with evolving consumer behavior, Google Display Ads is transitioning into a more unified environment. You can now manage your Google Display Network (GDN) presence directly through Demand Gen campaigns.”

Google said this updated set-up will make it easier for Display Network advertisers to “tap into Demand Gen to fuel discovery and action,” while continuing to reach audiences across its Display Network inventory.

Google said that display advertisers will still be able to serve ads exclusively on the Google Display Network, though this updated management setup will make it easier to expand campaigns across its other formats.

“On average, advertisers adding GDN in Demand Gen campaigns see a 9.5% increase in ROI,” Google said.

Functionally, it’s not a major change, in that advertisers can already utilize both options to expand their promotions to different audiences. But it will make it easier for marketers to run campaigns across both properties, while also helping Google promote the benefits of the additional audience potential.

Google said that eligible advertisers will be prompted to move their existing campaigns across to Demand Gen beginning next month, with automatic migration coming later.

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