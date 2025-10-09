 Skip to main content
Google Provides Insights Into the Latest Halloween Search Trends

Published Oct. 9, 2025
Wanna’ know what the top Halloween costume trends are this year, and get ideas and inspiration for your own approach to spooky season?

This will help.

Google has launched the latest iteration of its “Frightgeist” Halloween search trends overview, which provides collective insights into Google Search trends leading up to the event, including costumes, food and drink plans, dog costumes, and more.

Yes, that’s correct, trending dog costumes:

Google Frightgeist 2025

The mini-site provides an overview of all the key Halloween search trends, which could help you plan for the event, either for yourself or in terms of your related promotions.

Google Frightgeist 2025

I’m sensing a theme here, though outside of “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” other costume trends for 2025 include Labubu, Chicken Jockey, Elphaba from “Wicked,” and The Lorax.

There’s also a listing of trending couple costumes, as well as Halloween-specific make-up, and Halloween décor, which is a new addition to the data (Google says the 12-foot skeleton remains a top trending item).

As noted, that could help you plan out your themed decorations and/or promotions, by pointing you in the right direction of what’s popular, and what people are looking to engage with this year.

There’s also a costume map, based on U.S. search trends, in which you can select specific states to see what’s trending in that location.

Google Frightgeist 2025

It’s only for the U.S. though, you can’t expand the map to other regions.

Overall, it’s an interesting track of the latest Halloween search trends and interests, which may provide inspiration and insight for your approach.

I mean, it seems pretty simple this year, right? Just make everything K-Pop Demon Hunter themed and the crowds will follow, with the show’s popularity driving big engagement leading into the event.

But maybe, you could also use these insights to be more original, by selecting an outfit that’s not listed.

You can check out Google’s Frightgeist mini-site here.

