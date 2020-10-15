How to Use LinkedIn Stories to Promote Your Business [Infographic]

Have you tried LinkedIn Stories yet?

After testing the option in some regions earlier in the year, LinkedIn made its Stories option available to all users late last month, providing another way to connect with your LinkedIn audience and share relevant updates.

Stories have already become a key consideration on both Instagram and Facebook, and many now people prefer Stories over regular feed posts - which means that LinkedIn Stories could be a great way to maximize your engagement.

So how can you use Stories in your LinkedIn content approach?

The team from Socialinsider recently put together a new guide to creating Stories on all platforms, while they've also worked with easel.ly to create this overview of ideas for your LinkedIn Stories approach.

It could definitely be worth considering - take a look at the full infographic below.