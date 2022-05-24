How to Use LinkedIn to Highlight Your Brand Culture, and Attract the Right Candidates [Infographic]

With economic activity gradually ramping up as we move through the pandemic, that’ll also spark a new push for increased recruitment activity, in order to cater to increasing demand.

But another side-effect of the pandemic has been the broader shift in accepted workplace norms, with more people now accustomed to working from home, and the additional flexibility that it can bring, and others reassessing their career paths in search of a more meaningful role.

Within this, employer branding becomes a critical component, and a key platform for employer branding is LinkedIn, where users go to learn about the latest industry trends and shifts.

LinkedIn’s already published a guide to effective employer branding approaches, and today, it’s shared a new overview of how one brand, NerdWallet, has used its platform to help amplify its brand values and connect with more aligned candidates.

There’s not a heap of specific data insights here, but as a general overview, it may help to get you thinking about how you can use LinkedIn, and other social apps, to reinforce your brand ethos and showcase your culture.

You can read LinkedIn’s full NerdWallet case study report here.