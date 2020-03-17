Instagram's Testing a New 'Mirror' Camera Mode for Stories

Instagram is testing out yet another Stories addition, with a new 'Mirror' camera mode which splits your screen into varying types of reflected views.

As you can see in these screenshots, shared by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, the 'Mirror' camera mode comes with five different layout options, each of which altering the view through your camera.

Twitter user Alessandro Paluzzi posted this demonstration of the Mirror modes in action.

It could be another creative consideration for your Stories - and given the rapid pace of the rollout of new camera options and tools, it's now easier than ever for all users to create standout, engaging visual content for your Stories frames.

As a quick overview, in the first three months of 2020 alone, Instagram has:

With Stories usage on the rise, Instagram is keen to keep up the pace, and keep users engaged and active.

And while we may have fewer things to post Stories about amid the current COVID-19 lockdowns, they may still prove to be an essential social element - which will be increasingly missed the longer the social distancing restrictions carry on.

There's no word on an official launch of the new Mirror mode as yet.