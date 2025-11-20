 Skip to main content
Key Trends for Social Media Marketing in 2026 [Infographic]

Published Nov. 20, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

What’s going to be your key area of focus to advance your social media marketing strategy in 2025?

Will it be incorporating more AI tools to increase efficiency? Working with influencers to boost brand messaging? Investing in short-form video to tap into the latest trends?

All of these are viable, potentially valuable investments, and it’s likely worth taking your time to explore all of these to ensure that you’re maximizing your opportunities.

But if you were looking for some more context as to where other marketers are focusing, and the benefits they’re seeing from various options, it’s worth taking a look at this summary of the findings from Emplifi’s latest “State of Social Media Marketing 2026” report, which incorporates responses from 564 marketers around various key elements.

You can check out Emplifi’s full report here, or take a look at our summary of its key findings.

Emplifi State of Social Media Marketing 2026

