LinkedIn Adds New, Free Certification Courses to Help Showcase Your LinkedIn Marketing Knowledge

With digital marketing skills increasingly in-demand, LinkedIn has launched two new, free LinkedIn marketing certification courses, which enable you to both learn more about LinkedIn's ad tools and options, and also earn official certification, which you can then display on your LinkedIn profile.

I mean, it's not the most impressive certificate, and probably most people won't be laminating the PDF (which you can download) or framing it on their wall. But it does provide another way to showcase your knowledge of LinkedIn's ad tools, which could help you get ahead of your professional competition.

As noted, LinkedIn's offering two certifications to showcase your platform expertise:

Fundamentals Certification (Basic): Demonstrates expertise in launching LinkedIn Ad campaigns and tactics. With this certification, you can run successful LinkedIn Ad campaigns that drive business results.

Marketing Strategy Certification (Intermediate): Demonstrates expertise in leveraging LinkedIn Ads for full-funnel strategies, including Brand Awareness and Lead Generation. Once certified, you can create marketing strategies that leverage the full suite of LinkedIn marketing tools.

The process for earning your certification involves first learning about LinkedIn's ad products, via a range of courses available on the LinkedIn Certifications page.

Once you've gone through each module - or if you're confident that you know all the key details - you can then take the relevant certification exam, in which you'll have 60 minutes to answer 60 multiple choice questions on LinkedIn's ad tools and processes.

You can retake the test up to 3 times, and the certification expires in 2 years. And while you do have 60 minutes, if you know your stuff, you can get it done in significantly less time than that.

If you pass the test, you can then follow the steps to add the certification to your LinkedIn profile, highlighting your LinkedIn ads knowledge to visitors.

The test questions themselves are bit of a mixed bag, at least in the 'Fundamentals' test, with some obviously pointing to the correct answer among the options, and others requiring a good level of LinkedIn ad system knowledge.

But the process is free, and you do have three shots at it - and at the least, even if you don't ever pass the final test, you will end up learning a lot more about how LinkedIn ads work, and how to build your on-platform campaigns.

And as noted, with eCommerce and digital marketing becoming more of a focus over the past year, it may well be worth polishing up your skills, and gaining official accreditation to help maximize your future prospects.

Or, you can do it just to test yourself, and whether you really know about LinkedIn marketing as you think.

You can learn more about LinkedIn's new certification courses here, which will also link you through to the course info, hosted by Skilljar.