LinkedIn Case Study: How Johnson & Johnson Used LinkedIn to Promote Vaccine Take-Up [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared a new case study, which looks at how Johnson & Johnson used LinkedIn ads to help maximize COVID-19 vaccine take-up, and why they chose LinkedIn to reach key decision-makers and professionals.

The study is the latest example from LinkedIn as to how brands are making best use of its ad tools, and with the platform seeing record levels of engagement, and continuing to add more users (now up to 740m members), the case for LinkedIn, particularly as business activity begins to ramp up, is strengthening every day.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Johnson & Johnson decided to leverage LinkedIn Live to help promote its “Road to a Vaccine” documentary campaign, as the platform’s trusted environment and professional targeting capabilities helped them reach its desired audience. Further, a unique combination of Sponsored Content and Message Ads directed at the global healthcare industry also created awareness and drove viewership throughout the series."

There are some interesting notes here, and pointers that could get you thinking about how you might also be able to utilize LinkedIn's various promotional tools to boost your messaging with just the right people.

Check out the infographic below.