LinkedIn Launches New ‘Podcast Academy’ to Expand its Podcast Network

LinkedIn’s looking to help foster the next generation of podcasting talent, with the launch of a new LinkedIn Podcast Academy, which will provide participants with the knowledge they need to launch a successful podcast.

Building on the LinkedIn Podcast Network, a collection of LinkedIn-branded podcasts which the company launched last February, the new podcast academy will provide support to emerging podcast hosts, aligned with its expanding podcast network push.

As per LinkedIn:

“The LinkedIn Podcast Academy is a 6-month incubator pilot, which will connect emerging business podcasts with exclusive programming, coaching, tools and LinkedIn co-branding to expand and better reach their audience. This inaugural group of professional voices cover a wide range of topics in the professional arena: From leadership and entrepreneurship to human resources and technology.”

LinkedIn’s looking to use the new program to build on its podcast listenership, with an increasing number of professionals turning to podcasts ‘to get the insights and inspiration they need to accelerate in their careers’.

Podcast listenership has been on a steady rise over the past decade, with some 460 million people now tuning into podcasts regularly.

LinkedIn has seen that popularity reflected in its own Podcast Network offerings, which includes a range of professionally focused programming designed to help listeners maximize their career opportunities.

Now, LinkedIn’s looking to expand on this, while also providing new opportunities to a range of creators that want to branch into career advice.

It could be a big opportunity for emerging podcasts hosts, providing significant exposure potential, along with guidance and resources.

The inaugural LinkedIn Podcast Academy program will be launched on March 20th with 19 shows participating in the initial process. You can read more about the program and the first participating podcasts here.