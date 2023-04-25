LinkedIn Launches New Video Series as it Expands its Focus on Original Content

LinkedIn has launched a new video series, as part of its broader focus on original content, which will highlight a range of people who’ve dealt with significant setbacks in their careers, and have still been able to achieve success.

Called ‘Catalyst’, the new video series will feature a range of stories, highlighting inspirational people in a variety of fields.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Catalyst is the second series unveiling from LinkedIn Editorial Productions, and is a major shift in the creative look and feel from past LinkedIn News video content. The documentary-style, first-person narrative series shares stories directly from notable individuals who have faced challenges that could have been the end of their businesses or careers, but instead inspired them to make a change, think outside the box and discover opportunity on the other side.”

The series has been led by CNN veteran Courtney Coupe, who moved over to LinkedIn to lead its original content efforts last September. Original content has become a bigger focus for the app, as it looks to build on its ‘record levels’ of engagement, and institute a more informative and entertaining in-app experience.

LinkedIn’s own content team now has more than 250 staff around the world, creating everything from white papers, to podcasts, to video programming, and more. That expanded focus on original content is part of the platform’s broader plan to make LinkedIn the key hub for professional content, with a range of features and tools to maximize user time.

The Catalyst program is a significant step for the platform in this respect, moving into more professional production, on a much larger scale, which, again, could help to embed the platform as the key destination for this element.

You can view all the interviews in the Catalyst series by subscribing here.