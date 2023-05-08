LinkedIn Posting Best Practices for 2023 [Infographic]

Looking for ways to boost your LinkedIn reach, and maximize your content performance in the app?

Amid the shifting landscape at Twitter, many professional social media users are looking for an alternative outlet, and LinkedIn, which continues to break records for in-stream engagement, has proven to be a valuable alternative for some communities.

And with thousands more people still signing up to the platform every day (LinkedIn has added 80 million new members in the last year), there’s big potential to reach a wide audience, and align yourself, or your business, with niche conversations and topics.

This infographic could help. Building on research conducted by LinkedIn expert Richard van der Blom last year, the Creativity and Innovation Network has published some new findings on key LinkedIn algorithm recommendations, based on analysis of 2,000 posts published in the app between February in March this year.

The notes here could help you build a more effective LinkedIn marketing approach – you can read more of their LinkedIn tips here.