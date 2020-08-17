LinkedIn Provides New Data on US Job Market and Most In-Demand Roles

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, LinkedIn is also tracking its impacts on the US job market via its 'Workforce Insights' blog, including in-demand positions, employer and employee outlook, overall jobs' growth, etc.

But fair warning: A lot of the information is, as you would expect, fairly negative, and it may not be beneficial to keep tabs on all the ups and downs of the jobs market continuously.

Yet even so, it is important to note the broader trends and shifts, and it's worth checking in every now and then to see what's happening, measure the impacts on your sector, check the latest shifts, etc.

This week, LinkedIn has provided a couple of relevant updates - first off, LinkedIn recently shared this insight into jobs growth across the US.

As noted by LinkedIn, last month, the U.S. hiring rate, based on LinkedIn job listings, reached close to where it was in early 2020. That's a positive sign - though there are the additional ongoing debates around mask use, safe opening by states, containment measures, etc.

The economic impacts are undeniable, and will be felt for some time yet, so it is, overall, a positive sign that more businesses are feeling confident enough to return to work.

LinkedIn also recently shared these insights into job security by sector:

Sales and business development activity looks to be increasing, another positive sign, though the majority of sectors are still feeling less confident about their prospects moving forward.

In terms of which jobs are in-demand, according to LinkedIn's data, these are the top roles at present:

Salesperson

Food Delivery Driver

Registered Nurse

Software Engineer

Store Associate

Cashier

Financial Advisor

Stock Clerk

Training Supervisor

Project Manager

Most of those make sense, with respect to community needs around the pandemic, though again, there are some signs of recovery too, which is a positive.

As noted, LinkedIn's tracking a range of impacts and trends, which you can keep tabs on here, showcasing both LinkedIn's vast professional data capacity and the value of such in practical terms.

It's not always comfortable reading, but there is value in knowing where things are heading, and how we're tracking in more general terms during the COVID-19 outbreak. And as LinkedIn finds new ways to utilize its data set, that could lead to more valuable insight and opportunity in future.