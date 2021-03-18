LinkedIn Provides New Video Ad Tips, Based on More Than 3500 Campaigns [Infographic]

Video is the best performing content type on all social platforms, drawing higher levels of engagement, response, shares and more.

If you're not considering how you can add video into your digital marketing approach, you're likely not maximizing your potential, and the same goes for LinkedIn, which is traditionally more B2B focused, which could lead many to assume that video isn't as big a deal to these audiences.

According to LinkedIn, its users are 20x more likely to share a video on the platform than any other type of post, while response rates for its video ad products have been rising steadily over time. LinkedIn's overall ad business is also now reaching record-high levels of demand as brands increasingly look to tap into the platform to reach the key decision-makers.

Given this, it's worth considering video content on LinkedIn if you're looking to maximize your campaigns.

And today, LinkedIn has shared some valuable new insights to help boost your LinkedIn video performance.

In conjunction with Digivizer, LinkedIn recently analyzed more than 3500 ads, using both automated and human review processes to identify the key elements of optimal video ad performance. Based on this, LinkedIn has come up with four key tips for your video campaigns.

You can read LinkedIn's full "Fundamental Strategies of Video Ads on LinkedIn" guide here, or check out the infographic summary below - while LinkedIn has also published a new video series to provide more video tips.