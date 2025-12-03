 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Provides Pointers for SMB Brand Building

Published Dec. 3, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

LinkedIn has published a new report which looks at evolving opportunities for SMBs, based on data gleaned from the 18 million small businesses that have a presence in the app.

LinkedIn’s “How Small Businesses Can Win in 2026” report highlights key opportunities and developments, which may help SMBs tap into the right streams, in order to boost their performance over the next year.

You can download the full 25-page report here, but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key notes.

First off, LinkedIn notes that SMBs are growing, at least based on LinkedIn title activity:

The number of people adding ‘Founder’ to their profiles globally grew 60% year-over-year and has nearly tripled since 2022. Even as global growth slows, more professionals are choosing to build something of their own rather than wait for the next opportunity.

LinkedIn SMB report

I mean, that’s not an exact measurement, but Bureau of Labour data does show that small businesses are rising in the U.S. over time, which is reflected in this stat.

The creator economy, and the opportunities of web connectivity have opened new doors in this respect, while LinkedIn also notes that AI is also giving more people a way into their own business.

Which is one of the key trends of note. Based on its findings, LinkedIn says that there are three paths forward for SMBs:

  • AI adoption for enhanced speed and scale.
  • Brand credibility to enhance visibility and trust
  • Networks to create the influence that turns attention into opportunity.

These are the three elements that LinkedIn specifically focuses on in the report, with data insights to guide your thinking on each.

First off, on AI. LinkedIn says that nearly 60% of U.S. small business executives plan to adopt AI across their organizations in 2026, representing a five-point increase from last year.

LinkedIn SMB report

“Increasing innovation and creativity” is a fairly broad category here, but the above listing shows where SMBs are currently using AI, and seeking to derive benefits from AI tools.

The actual benefits may differ, as more businesses are reporting less-than-expected gains from AI integrations. But as we become further accustomed to the strengths and weaknesses of these new data processing tools, that will open up more opportunity to optimize various workflows.

In terms of brand credibility, the report looks at the role that social media platforms play in building your brand presence, and specific formats, most notably video, in reinforcing brand positioning.

LinkedIn SMB report

As you can see in that bottom note, short-form video is where it’s at, according to LinkedIn’s insights. Which, of course, are also colored by LinkedIn’s own algorithm, which dictates post reach, and ensures that video content gets more preference.

But either way, short-form video is clearly what LinkedIn’s looking to underline in this aspect.

Finally, on networks, LinkedIn says that close to 75% of small business leaders across key markets say that building their professional network is important to long-term business growth, “while nearly 40% see their networks as a way to find new customers.

And covering both of these elements, LinkedIn also notes that 61% of small business owners across key markets globally have become content creators.

I’m not sure that tagging these people as “content creators” is how they would see themselves, but essentially, more SMBs are creating more content to establish their business presence and grow their networks.

Based on these findings, LinkedIn says that brands should look to invest in AI to automate repetitive tasks and improve on functional processes.

On this front, LinkedIn is offering three AI-focused LinkedIn Learning courses for free over the next month:

LinkedIn also says that SMBS should look to build their brand “with authenticity and trust,” by leveraging trusted voices and enhancing community engagement.

Finally, LinkedIn says that growing your network strategically will also help to enhance brand positioning, and drive better response.

These are some valuable notes, which could help in your 2026 planning.

You can download LinkedIn’s full “How Small Businesses Can Win in 2026” report here, while LinkedIn has also published regional variations of the report for Australia, Brazil, France, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, and the UK.

