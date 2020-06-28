LinkedIn Publishes New Data on How the Tech Conversation is Evolving During COVID-19 [Infographic]

With employees working from home, and entire, multi-million dollar organizations being run remotely, businesses are more reliant on their tech infrastructure than they've ever been in the past.

That's seen some significant shifts in business approaches, with new tools being adopted, and new frameworks being established to facilitate what could become a permanent, and significant, workplace shift.

Those trends are largely reflected in the evolving tech conversation on LinkedIn, which has published a new report on the key topics and trends gaining traction across the tech sector.

Among the key points of discussion are live-streaming, collaboration tools, social media marketing and advice on how tech providers should communicate with their customers during the pandemic.

There's a heap of interesting insight here - you can read LinkedIn's full report here or check out the infographic below.