LinkedIn Publishes New Digital Magazine of Business Growth Tips

With the ongoing vaccine roll-out gradually leading to new signs of hope for a return to normal life, many businesses are now preparing for the next stage, and a ramp-up in activity as new opportunities arise.

In alignment with this, LinkedIn has published a new 'Return to Growth' digital magazine, which provides a range of insights, tips and interviews with experts to help inspire brands in revising and improving their post-COVID-19 strategies.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Ready for Business 2021 explores everything that’s involved in using digital marketing to drive growth and get your strategy moving. There’s detailed insight on identifying your highest-value audiences and engaging them when they’re at their most receptive. We dig deep into the growing importance of trust and thought leadership content in a post-pandemic world, highlight the changing nature of B2B buyer journeys, and share stories and strategies for how your marketing can inspire, entertain – and engage the ready for business mindset at scale."

The 50-page magazine, which you can download here, includes a range of helpful articles and notes, including the results of a new LinkedIn user study, which sought to discover more about why people use the platform.

There are also case studies in using LinkedIn ads and promotional tools to best effect.

As well as expert interviews and insights on key trends, like virtual events, the evolving role of the CMO and brand building. There are also helpful overviews of LinkedIn ads' best practices and specs.

There's a heap of insight here, and if you're looking to make LinkedIn a priority, or you simply want to get a better understanding of the latest platform trends and features, then it's worth a download - it's free, and the interviews alone are worth the time, even for experienced LinkedIn marketers.

You can download LinkedIn's 'Ready for Business 2021' digital magazine here.