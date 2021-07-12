LinkedIn Shares New Insight into Gender Representation in the Marketing Field [Infographic]

LinkedIn recently shared the latest in its four-part series looking at major shifts in the marketing landscape, which has seen significant change over the last 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

The first elements of the report looked at key industry trends and the top skills in demand, as well as how marketers are adapting to the new WFH shift.

This latest update looks at female representation in the sector, and key trends for women in marketing.

Among the key points, LinkedIn's data shows that:

60% of the marketing roles in North America are held by women

Women now also hold 53% of director-level or higher positions, and 59% of manager-level positions

But gender diversity remains a concern, with only 13% of all female CMOs coming from racially diverse backgrounds

There are some important, and valuable points of note here - check out the full overview of LinkedIn's marketing diversity report below.