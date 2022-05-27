LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Rise of Remote Job Postings [Infographic]

If this is not a sign of the times.

LinkedIn has this week shared some new data on remote job postings, and the difference in remote roles from this year to last.

And there are some surprising stats here – roles in ‘Technology, Media and Information’ being remote is no big shock, as many online and IT-related jobs can now be conducted remote. But ‘Real Estate’?

Also, look at the rise of remote job options in the ‘Education’ sector. Many of these, you would assume, relate to higher education, not teaching amongst youngsters. But it’s clear that many, many industries are now undergoing a remote work revolution, and that more businesses, in turn, will eventually need to offer remote roles to recruit the best talent.

It’s an interesting consideration for the future of work. Check out LinkedIn’s latest data in the listing below, while LinkedIn has also shared more insight on these trends here.