How luxury brands can drive results for paid ads on LinkedIn

Dive Brief:

Paid ads on LinkedIn for luxury brands drove higher results when they strategically leveraged storytelling, music and pacing, according to new research from VidMob.

The “Luxury Creative Video Insights” report found a 460% lift above the average for ads in which talent appeared after the first three seconds compared to those which had talent appear in the first three seconds.

Findings, based on a review of 2,300 ads and over 120 million impressions on the networking platform during the course of a year, also show videos that did not include spoken dialogue outperformed those with subtitles.

Dive Insight:

LinkedIn's ad revenue continues to grow, although the rate has slowed. In a tough marketplace, LinkedIn is itself calling attention to how its user base of business professionals are also consumers and ones who earn more on average than users of other social media platforms and are more likely to click on relevant ads. VidMob’s research reflects some creative best practices on LinkedIn for the luxury market, which is expected to grow to $369.8 billion by 2030.

Beyond the importance for luxury brands to focus on visual storytelling and music in creative for LinkedIn, the findings also indicate that showing an artisan at work led to a 3.2% lift in consideration for videos with a 100% view through rate (VTR) and a 9% lift in awareness. Highlighting the hero product before giving a full-view shot also resonated with consumers, resulting in a 242% lift in performance for ads with a 25% VTR and a 5.5% click-through rate.

These findings arrive as some luxury goods marketers have been focused on reaching new consumers amid the category’s growth. On the esports front, Porsche has partnered with FaZe Clan while Gucci has looked for new consumers through its own gaming academy. Tag Heuer and Don Julio are among those leveraging culture and entertainment to engage luxury consumers.