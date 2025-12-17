Meta Shares Tips on Reels Hooks, Creative Diversification in Ads, and Threads

Meta has shared a range of tips to help optimize your content in the coming post-Christmas period, including notes on more effective Reels, how to maximize Threads, and the importance of creative diversification in your ad sets.

First off, over on the Meta Marketing blog, it’s shared some new tips on the importance of nailing the hook in your Reels content.

As explained by Meta:

“Great Reels nail the hook within the first few seconds, which is the moment when viewers instinctively decide whether the Reel is worth watching or not. And in a world where younger audiences consume content at 3x the speed of older, spending time getting this part of your Reels ad right is crucial.”

In order to ensure you get your hook right, Meta outlines three types of hooks that you could consider:

The value promise hook puts the viewer’s benefit front and center, making it instantly clear what they’ll gain.

A statement of intent hook is all about being upfront and telling viewers exactly what they’re about to see and learn.

Question / invitation hooks are designed to spark curiosity and invite viewers to reflect on their own experiences or participate in the conversation.

These are some interesting starting points for your planning, and Meta says that brands should A/B test their hooks to find the right style of their audience.

“Don’t be afraid to iterate quickly, as small changes in your hook can yield significant improvements. Finally, the hidden gem is leverage audio. Campaigns with music or voiceover in Reels have been shown to deliver up to 13% higher incremental conversions.”

So hook and audio, two key components that can help to maximize the performance of your Reels clips.

Meta’s also offered some advice on creative diversification, and the importance of providing its system with more variations of your promotions to show to users.

Meta’s evolving AI ad serving process is now able to better match creative to audience, and as such, the more creative options you provide, the more options the system will have to highlight your messaging to each user.

“Our AI-powered ads delivery system is capable of evaluating a massive range of creative options in real time. When someone opens Instagram or Facebook, Andromeda – our retrieval technology – quickly scans tens of millions of ads and selects a few thousand strong candidates so only the most relevant and distinct creatives move forward. From there, models like GEM choose and rank the ads most likely to resonate with each person. This system is able to handle the expanded creative volume by automated ad solutions like Advantage+ campaigns, so advertisers who provide truly differentiated assets can unlock greater reach, personalization, and performance.”

So this applies to those using Advantage+ promotions, with the idea being that by providing more variations of your ads, that will then give Meta’s systems more options to display the right variation to the right user, though advanced matching.

“As we approach the new year, we recommend embracing creative diversification as a foundational best practice. For example, instead of producing a fixed volume of ad creatives per campaign and refining them, consider building a broad portfolio of assets that take more creative liberty across text, image, and video, reflecting understanding of multiple customer personas and performance insights.”

You can use AI tools to diversify your ad sets, and create more variations of your promotions, so it’s now easier than ever to align with this approach.

And Meta says that it’s worth it:

“Advertisers that lean into creative diversification are seeing positive results. Campaigns using Meta’s image generation feature see an 11% higher CTR and 7.6% higher CVR - while text gen features deliver a 3% higher CTR.”

So more creative options, delivering better results, through enhanced systematic matching. Worth considering in your process.

Finally, Meta’s team has also shared some quick pointers on how to maximize your performance on Threads:

These pointers probably reiterate what you already know, but they could provide some additional guidance as to what Meta’s looking to boost within the app.

This overview was shared at a “Link in Bio” event, and you can get more information about “Link in Bio,” and its upcoming events, here.