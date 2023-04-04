Pinterest Announces Expansion of ‘Creator Inclusion Fund’ Program

Pinterest has announced a new expansion of its Creator Inclusion Fund program, which specifically aims to provide support for creators from underrepresented communities.

As per Pinterest:

“Today, Pinterest is announcing the expansion of its Creator Inclusion Fund to five new countries: Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The Fund is Pinterest’s incubator program to elevate Creators from historically marginalized communities through financial and educational support.”

Pinterest first launched the program back in 2021 with US creators, with the direct intention to ‘uplift creators and communities that have been disproportionately underrepresented on the platform’. The program has since been extended to UK and Brazilian users, with a focus on fashion, photography, food and travel creators.

The latest expansion will add a new focus element:

“The first North American Creator Inclusion Fund cycle of 2023 will be focused on sustainability, since people on Pinterest are actively looking for ways to be more eco-conscious. Participants will create Pins and Pinterest boards focused on upcycling, foraging, farming, thrifting, gardening, and more sustainable-focused content for the duration of the program.”

The Creator Fund forms another element of Pinterest’s expanded approach on audience inclusion and support, while also enabling Pinterest to ensure top creators get more specific benefits, which, ideally, will keep them more aligned to the app, and creating more content for their audience.

And given that the majority of its users reside outside North American and Europe, it makes sense for Pinterest to expand its support program, to ensure greater access and representation within the app.

Pinterest says that eligible participants from the US and Canada can apply to the Creator Fund using this form, while funds in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France will open later this year.