Pinterest releases best practices tipsheet for shopping templates

Pinterest shared new tips for brands on how to maximize the presentation of product Pins in the app. The suggestions are designed to help social media marketers capture attention in their Pin feed and drive more interest in their offerings.

Pinterest said in a Feb. 27 post that brands often overlook key elements of this process, spending money on creative ads but failing to put the same work into product shots.

As per Pinterest: “Retailers tend to invest heavily in upper- and mid-funnel storytelling: lifestyle shoots, brand worlds and carefully crafted narratives designed to build desire. But when it comes to shopping ads, many brands default to pulling products straight from the feed. Packshot. Price. Minimal context. Creative thinking drops away just as shoppers are deciding.”

To address this, Pinterest advised brands to use templates, keeping branding consistent while adapting to a more visual, decision-led environment.

This example shows how U.K. retailer DFS used templates created by Pinterest partner Smartly to make Sponsored Pins stand out in-stream. That has resulted in significant increases in ad performance, Pinterest said, noting that templates can help to carry brand tone into shopping ads.

Pinterest also said static product displays often fail to align with how users search for relevant matches because users are searching with a certain mood or purpose in mind.

Pinterest said its visual search model is 30% more likely to identify and recommend relevant content than leading off‑the‑shelf models, based on its database of shopper activity. As a result, Pinterest’s system can uncover more relevant matches when it has more context.

“On Pinterest, content is organized around themes and use cases, with AI mapping visual and semantic signals to relevant products in your catalog,” Pinterest said. “Shopping templates are most effective when they support that kind of exploration, helping products show up as part of an idea, not just as an item for sale.”

Pinterest said brands can use Pinterest Trends to discover the kinds of ideas, search terms and styles gaining momentum in key markets, in order to build or adjust templates around the themes that people are actually planning for.

Finally, Pinterest recommended that brands look to utilize scalable creative formats, which can align to different seasons and trends.

Pinterest said many marketers are still building their creative one campaign at a time, which limits their ability to respond quickly to seasonality, trends, inventory changes or other shifts.

But using tools such as Pinterest Overlays (currently in testing), which can generate alternate creative messaging based on trends, enables advertisers to switch promotional emphasis without rebuilding everything from scratch.

Pinterest also recommended that brands use templates, which can make it easier to quickly respond to market shifts.

These handy tips for Pinterest campaigns can lead to more effective, engaging approaches.