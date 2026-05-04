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Reddit releases new small business marketing guide

The 13-page publication outlines key product trends in the app and provides an overview of related subreddit communities.

Published May 4, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Reddit published a new guide for small businesses that are looking to make use of the platform’s evolving ad tools and tap into the value of subreddit communities, which now play a key role in the product discovery process for many consumers.

Late last week, Reddit posted its Q1 performance update, which showed that its ad revenue has increased 74% year-over-year. The prominence of Reddit results in Google search and AI chatbot answers has opened many marketers’ eyes to the potential of the app, and the value it provides in product research, which has prompted many more to consider Reddit campaigns.

The 13-page guide builds on those results and looks at key product trends that have emerged in the app:

  • Throwbacks – Redditors are engaging with old-school product trends, which could provide inspiration for new promotions.
  • Little luxuries – Reddit users are seeking out luxury purchases to enhance their daily life.
  • Lifelong learnings – People are seeing advice on all kinds of topics in the app.
  • Community organizers – Reddit users are seeking likeminded groups of people to help explore their passions.
  • Detail-driven detectives – Consumers are turning to Reddit communities for in-depth product insight to help them make purchase decisions.

Each trend includes an overview, and insight into the discussion in the app:

Reddit SMB guide

There’s also an overview of key subreddit communities for each, and notes on exactly what people are looking for within each.

Reddit SMB guide

It’s a handy guide, which could help to point potential Reddit ad partners in the right direction, in terms of working out where the most relevant discussions are happening, so they can tune in and learn what people are looking for in relation to their offerings.

As Reddit becomes a bigger discovery element and helps to guide more people on their product decisions, it could be worth learning more about how subreddit communities work, and what people are saying about each product and vertical.

Reddit is also hosting a range of Ask Me Anything sessions for Small Business Week this week, which will be viewable within the r/smallbusiness and r/businessowners communities.

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Filed Under: Social Marketing

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