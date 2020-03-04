Snapchat Publishes New Data on Usage During the Olympics Ahead of 2020 Games [Infographic]

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics coming up, Snapchat has this week put forward its case for hosting Olympics tie-in campaigns with a new collection of stats on usage around the event.

Well, the Olympics should be coming up. The International Olympic Committee noted recently that the event could still be canceled due to Coronavirus concerns. But hopefully, the event does go ahead - and if it does, Snapchat says that its platform should be a key consideration for those looking to reach sports fans.

Snapchat particularly highlights its connection to younger audiences - the app claims to reach some 90% of 13-24 year-olds across the US. That's a pretty amazing stat - in fact, Snapchat says that it reaches more 13-24 year olds than Facebook, Instagram and Messenger combined. It does note that these figures are based on estimates from Facebook Ad Manager, compared to Snapchat's own stats, and that their methodologies are different. But still, it's a big claim, as are the figures on Snapchatters who don't use other apps.

But even if those discrepancies seem significant, there's little doubting Snap's capacity to connect with younger demographics. Snapchat also highlights its upcoming Olympic-exclusive Snap Originals, which have seen a significant rise in viewership of late, and the popularity of its AR tools.

Check out the full infographic listing below.