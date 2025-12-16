Snapchat Shares Insight Into Key 2025 Trends

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat has published a new overview of 2025 usage trends, including a heap of data on Snap usage, and summary overviews of the major shifts that it’s seeing in user activity.

At the same time, Snapchat users can also now access their own 2025 “Snapchat Recap” in the app, which provides a highlight video of your Snapchat usage throughout the year.

In terms of overall trends, however, Snapchat says that voice calls surprisingly gained traction in 2025, with younger users turning to voice notes to stay in touch, and add more personality to their interactions.

As you can see in these notes, Snapchatters talked for nearly 1.7 billion minutes every day in the app, up 30% year-over-year.

As per Snap:

“And in the U.S. alone, over 5 billion voice notes were sent in 2025 — that’s nearly 10% more than last year! Turns out, hearing someone’s voice is still one of the most powerful ways to stay connected.”

That is weird, because all of the data suggests that young people do not want to use the phone for voice calls, with so many alternatives for connection. Indeed, brands have been told for years that they should offer alternatives to voice connection, in order to maximize their opportunities, but this data seems to suggest that voice connection is maybe making a comeback.

Or maybe just between friends on Snap.

Snapchat’s data also shows that chat reactions grew by 44% this year, with the heart icon being the most popular chat response.

Snap says that chat reactions have “become a universal shorthand for love, hype, and affirmation.,” while 3 million more people also used stickers to communicate with friends this year.

So, in contrast to a rise in voice connection, Snapchatters are also increasingly using even less committal response options to express their response.

Snapchat has also helped to play a role in strengthening relationships, with 40% of Gen Z Snapchatters interpreting Snaps of random moments as a signal that the sender wants to become closer friends.

So, romance in 2025 is sharing a Snap of you eating your breakfast, or putting on your socks. That’s true love right there.

Snapchat also says that “broccoli hair” was one of the most requested Bitmoji hairstyle additions of the year, while the “6/7” sticker was the most used sticker throughout 2025.

Yes, 6/7, the meme of no origin (or no meaningful one) was one of the key connective experiences on Snap this year. I mean, randomness has always been part of web culture, so it’s not a huge surprise, but it’s another example of how even the most mundane thing can potentially go viral.

I don’t know how that helps in your strategic planning, but it’s interesting.

Snapchat also says that group chat usage rose in 2025, as more people turned to DMs to connect.

These are some interesting trend notes, which provide insight into younger users, and the role that Snap plays in connecting them.

And Snap is still a key platform for key connection, so the data here is likely reflective of broader teen engagement.

So, 6/7, or something. I don’t know, I’m old.