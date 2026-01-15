TikTok Adds More AI-Powered Tools to Assist TikTok Shop Merchants

TikTok has announced some new AI-powered features for TikTok Shop creators, which will provide more ways to showcase and highlight your products in-stream.

And with more people using TikTok for discovery, and more people buying on TikTok, it could be worth considering how you can align with those behaviors in order to boost your sales this year.

First off, TikTok’s rolling out access to its new “AI Fashion Video Maker,” which is able to generate high-quality videos that’ll showcase your products “within minutes.”

Using this process, Shop sellers will be able to upload still images of their products, which TikTok’s system will then be able to convert into AI video clips, including voiceovers, music, etc.

As with all AI tools, results will vary, but TikTok has been developing various human models that are enabled via AI for a long time, which could make this a valuable consideration.

TikTok’s also adding AI dubbing, which will enable merchants to automatically generate scripts for their videos based on their product details.

The process will also use a synthetic version of your own voice, and enable lip sync, which will make it easier to generate compelling video content for your products.

TikTok’s also adding a new “List with AI” feature that will convert your basic product info (like a single photo and a brief description) into a complete, high-quality product listing automatically.

“The AI handles the heavy lifting by generating your product titles, descriptions, and categories, so you can focus on making sales.”

TikTok’s also rolling out an updated CRM connection tool, which will provide more ways to activate promotions. It’s also got a new Judge.me product review integration, which will enable you to showcase customer reviews in-stream, while it’s also adding its automated GMV Max campaigns into the TikTok Shop platform.

Some handy updates, and again, with more people now buying products on TikTok, it could be worth exploring the latest TikTok Shop options, and considering whether they might benefit your business.

You can read more about the latest TikTok Shop updates here.