TikTok Announces Showcase Events for Arab Heritage Month

TikTok has announced a new slate of programming for Arab Heritage Month, celebrating Arab culture via short-form clips, while also showcasing some of the best creators within the #ArabTikTok community.

As explained by TikTok:

“For National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM), we're proud to shine a light on the creators and businesses who uplift and champion the Arab community every day on TikTok, and within their local neighborhoods.”

TikTok will host a range of dedicated live streams throughout April for the event, which will include various fashion, music and entertainment creators.

TikTok’s also looking to highlight Arab-owned small businesses with a special #ArabTikTok SMB video series that will also run throughout the month. And finally, TikTok’s also putting a spotlight on Arab music with R&B singer-songwriter singer-songwriter Ilham and award-winning singer-songwriter Najwa Karam highlighting tracks on the Sounds page.

Users will be able to follow along via the #ArabTikTok hashtag, while TikTok’s also launching an #ArabTikTok content hub to help users stay up to date with the latest.

TikTok has been gaining traction in the Middle East, with usage in Saudi Arabia and the UAE rising especially fast.

Among 9.84 million active social media users in the UAE, TikTok is reportedly now up to 4.21m actives (Facebook has 7.85m), while in Saudi Arabia, TikTok actually has more users than Facebook overall.

As it looks to maximize its opportunities, and facilitate broader connection and discovery, it makes sense for TikTok to highlight more regional events like this, and to showcase different cultures and trends within the app.

You can follow the #ArabTikTok hashtag to keep up with the latest.