TikTok Announces Creative Performance Webinar for SMBs

Published July 1, 2024
Looking to freshen up your TikTok marketing knowledge ahead of the holiday push?

This could help. TikTok has announced a new “Mastering Creative Performance” webinar for SMBs, in which it’ll showcase a range of insights, tips and tactics to help inform your TikTok branding approach.

TikTok Creative Performance

TikTok says that industry experts will share their knowledge and expertise during the event, guiding attendees “through the strategies for creative performance on TikTok.”

Specifically, TikTok says that the webinar will examine:

  • What do successful TikTok ads have in common?
  • Creative tips and insights to help your creative perform
  • Winning strategies for peak creative performance

It could be worth tuning into the virtual session, in order to ensure that you’re making the most of your TikTok promotions, in line with the latest best practice tips.

Because while much of the speculation around TikTok at present relates to whether it will even exist in the U.S. in a few months time, the fact is that TikTok remains a hugely popular channel, used by over a billion people around the world. And even if it is banned in America, it’ll still be available in other regions, providing valuable reach and branding opportunities.

So while building reliance on the app, long term, could be problematic, the immediate opportunities are worth considering.

TikTok’s “Mastering Creative Performance” webinar will be held on Thursday the 11th of July and 11am BST (12pm CST) via Zoom.

If you want to join, you can book your spot here.

