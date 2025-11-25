TikTok Highlights the Value of Creator Partnerships for Marketing

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

As we head into the final push of the year, TikTok has shared some new insight into the value of creator partnerships, and how influencer-led campaigns can drive big results in the app.

Which makes sense. TikTok is a creative-driven platform, where grabbing attention is key, and still image campaigns don’t perform anywhere near as well as video initiatives. In order to win, marketers need to create standout video content, that aligns with user preferences and trends, which is why partnering with creators, who know the platform inside and out, can deliver better creatives for your promotions.

Indeed, TikTok says that creator-led content drives a 70% higher click-through rate and 159% higher engagement rate than non-creator ads for the same CPM.

So clearly, partnering with creators can have big benefits, aligning your brand messaging with relevant influencers in key communities, while also having them create TikTok-specific promotions that speak to audience interests.

TikTok says that creators bring three key advantages to brand marketing campaigns in the app.

They are cultural translators - When creators tell a brand's story, they do it through the lens of TikTok culture and how that brand naturally fits into community conversations.

They can make a lot of (good) content, quickly - Creators concept, produce, and publish their own work, which means they can deliver a high volume of content at speed. And when brands scale through creators, they also scale quality.

They lend brands their halo effect - Audiences are more likely to trust and engage with messages from creators they already follow, so content performs better when it's posted to a creator's account, not an advertiser's account.

Some key points, which underline the value of creator partnerships in boosting your branding and outreach efforts in the app.

In order to maximize your creator collaborations, TikTok says that brands should look to utilize both attention-grabbing outreach and “always on” storytelling:

Buzzy campaign moments drive attention and help brands introduce new products, enter new markets, or make a statement during cultural or seasonal events. This is the time to deploy new messages, reinforce the most important ones, and make a statement about a brand.

Always-on storytelling sustains presence between launches. Iterate on launch messaging, target incremental audiences, and maintain strong brand perception with a steady supply of content from TikTok creators.

In combination, brands will be able to maximize their brand messaging in the app, and both can be facilitated through creator partnerships, imbuing trust and engagement via native, engaging means.

Some potentially valuable pointers for your campaigns, either for the holiday push or for 2026.

You can check out TikTok’s full creator partnerships tips here.