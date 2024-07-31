TikTok Launches App Center to Connect SMBs with Helpful Tools

Looking to up your TikTok game for the upcoming holiday push?

This will help.

This week, TikTok has launched a new App Center for business users, which features a collection of TikTok tools, built by third-party developers, that can help small brands, specifically, maximize their performance in the app.

As you can see in this example, TikTok’s App Center features a range of tools that are endorsed by TikTok as being helpful for various TikTok marketing elements.

As per TikTok:

“The TikTok App Center is built to help businesses of all sizes find success on TikTok, making it easier than ever for advertisers to navigate their entire journey from ideation to publishing to reporting.”

The App Center includes listings of apps in different functional categories, so that you can easily find the right tool that you need.

TikTok says that these apps have been chosen because they offer “lightweight solutions”, as opposed to more comprehensive SaaS tools that are better suited to bigger brands.

“These apps act as an extended arm of TikTok for Business, leveraging TikTok's suite of API solutions to ensure that activities or updates on the app are automatically reflected in TikTok's ecosystem. TikTok's App Center offers a diverse array of apps tailored to meet various advertising needs, providing solutions across multiple categories.”

TikTok also notes that most of the apps listed offer free trials as well, so you can try them out before signing up to a business program.

It’s a good initiative, which could help more SMBs find handy tools to assist in building their TikTok presence. And with the app still holding the attention of around a billion active users, it’s definitely something that many SMBs will be considering.

You can check out TikTok’s App Center here.