TikTok Launches Improved Experience on Tablets and Foldable Devices

TikTok's rolling out a new update of the app's UI and presentation on larger screens, with tablets and foldable devices now set to get their own version of the TikTok experience.

As you can see in these images, the app will now be reformatted to better fit larger screen presentation, improving the user experience on these devices.

As per TikTok:

"People can now watch their favorite videos on larger screens and experience a clear video feed, streamlined navigation bars, and orientation support that will take their TikTok journey to the next level."

TikTok's also looking to add more topic-based discovery elements as well, as another means to improve discovery on larger apps.

The updated TikTok tablet app will include "a more refined video feed" with enhanced clarity on the bigger display, improved navigation, with new slider bars at the top and bottom of the screen, and support for landscape and portrait viewing.

It's a handy update, because while the majority of people access the app on their mobile device, providing expanded usage options across a range of platforms will enable more ways for more people to interact with TikTok content.

Tablet usage may also help TikTok reach more younger users, who don't yet have a mobile device. That could also be a concern, in that you may not want your youngsters accessing the platform, but again, it will provide more ways for people to engage with TikTok clips, on bigger screens.