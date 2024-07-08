 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Launches New Promotional Campaign with UK Olympic Squads

Published July 8, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok has launched a new promotional campaign, in partnership with the UK Olympic team, to highlight how the app helps to support athletes and creators, while also showcasing its connection to the event.

The new campaign features a range of UK athletes, and aims to showcase the capacity of TikTok to provide inspiration and connection.

As per TikTok:

"Every day, people come to TikTok and get inspired to try new things. We've seen how this moment of inspiration can snowball into something bigger and can change people's lives. As we look ahead to the Olympics and Paralympics, we wanted to celebrate the power of community, creativity and athletic excellence, and show how our athletes' journeys can inspire people to start something new and embrace their passions."

TikTok is an official partner of the Team GB and ParalympicsGB teams, who will be heading to the Games in the next couple of weeks. TikTok will be hosting exclusive content and insight from these athletes, driving expanded conversation around the event, and the campaign aims to showcase that connection, while also celebrating TikTok’s broader support and positive messaging.

It could be a good way to get more users across to the app, by highlighting how athletes use TikTok clips to share their journeys. And with many people likely to be looking up these athletes during the games, TikTok could be a key destination to help them get to know these rising stars better.

As such, it’s a good promotion for the app, which also highlights the benefits of TikTok for broader connection and community. And with a heap of Olympic-related activity expected in the app, it could also help to drive more discussion, making it a more valuable destination for ad partners.  

TikTok says that the new campaign will be highlighted on billboards, as well as on TV, radio and social media.

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SugarDaddyMeet, a Leading Sugar Daddy Website, Celebrates 8 Million Users Milestone
From SugarDaddyMeet
June 24, 2024
Industry Dive expands self-service offerings to include event promotion
From Industry Dive
June 25, 2024
Thunderclap.it Exclusive Independence Day Sale: Enjoy 50% Off Sitewide
From Thunderclap.it
July 03, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in TikTok
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell