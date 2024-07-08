TikTok Launches New Promotional Campaign with UK Olympic Squads

TikTok has launched a new promotional campaign, in partnership with the UK Olympic team, to highlight how the app helps to support athletes and creators, while also showcasing its connection to the event.

This summer, we're teaming up with @TeamGB and @ParalympicsGB to celebrate some of the UK's most inspiring athletes. We're sharing the incredible stories and journeys of these athletes and how they use TikTok to inspire others. #ItStartsOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/HdV6i7F36Z — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) July 8, 2024

The new campaign features a range of UK athletes, and aims to showcase the capacity of TikTok to provide inspiration and connection.

As per TikTok:

"Every day, people come to TikTok and get inspired to try new things. We've seen how this moment of inspiration can snowball into something bigger and can change people's lives. As we look ahead to the Olympics and Paralympics, we wanted to celebrate the power of community, creativity and athletic excellence, and show how our athletes' journeys can inspire people to start something new and embrace their passions."

TikTok is an official partner of the Team GB and ParalympicsGB teams, who will be heading to the Games in the next couple of weeks. TikTok will be hosting exclusive content and insight from these athletes, driving expanded conversation around the event, and the campaign aims to showcase that connection, while also celebrating TikTok’s broader support and positive messaging.

It could be a good way to get more users across to the app, by highlighting how athletes use TikTok clips to share their journeys. And with many people likely to be looking up these athletes during the games, TikTok could be a key destination to help them get to know these rising stars better.

As such, it’s a good promotion for the app, which also highlights the benefits of TikTok for broader connection and community. And with a heap of Olympic-related activity expected in the app, it could also help to drive more discussion, making it a more valuable destination for ad partners.

TikTok says that the new campaign will be highlighted on billboards, as well as on TV, radio and social media.