TikTok Publishes New Back to School Marketing Guide

With the end of the summer break now coming into view, many will be shifting their attention to planning for school’s return, which means that marketers need to map out their strategy for reaching students, and their parents, with their latest offers and promotions.

And for many, TikTok will be a key platform. To help with this TikTok has published a new Back to School campaign guide to help inform your strategy, and equip you with the right knowledge to put your best foot forward with your seasonal promotional push.

You can download the full 16-page guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at the key notes.

First off, TikTok provides an overview of key dates, based on user activity, to help guide the way forward in your planning.

TikTok’s also provided an overview of key product categories, and what, specifically, TikTok users are looking for in the app.

But the main crux of the guide looks at effective brand building approaches, and how you can maximize your messaging through expanded outreach across various elements.

As you can see in this chart, the guide includes pointers on how brands can link into different elements to help expand their brand messaging, and maximize the value of their promotions.

There are also timelines for planning to help link into key interest points.

As well as notes on video structure, and how to create more effective promotions.

TikTok’s packed a lot into this guide, with a heap of info on every page, and if you are planning to run back to school promotions in the app, it’s definitely worth a look.

You can download TikTok’s Back to School campaign playbook here.